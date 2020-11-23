100 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1920
There is buried treasure in the garden of D. Grayson Sanner, Middletown. It has been there since the days of the Civil War, and the chief treasure has never been discovered. Occasionally a dollar gold piece, covered with the tarnish of more than half a century, is found. In all, something less than one hundred dollars in gold has been found. The story of the treasure is of a thrifty inn-keeper who had no confidence in banks, and who buried the accumulations of years in his garden safe from the hands of raiding soldiers. This inn or saloon and grocery store was operated by Jacob Neff, who lived in the home now occupied by Sanner.
Joseph Repp, of Union Bridge, broke an arm near the elbow under peculiar circumstances. While he had his horse and wagon stopped on the road near Johnsville, a dog chased a rabbit across the road, crossing near the hind feet of the horse, which became frightened and ran away. Mr. Repp seized the lines to stop the frightened animal but in doing so was thrown against a rock alongside the road.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1970
Frederick and Schuylkill renew the IFL’s biggest rivalry next Saturday in St. Clair, and this time when the winner takes home the game ball, it will have the league flag on it. The game will mark the fifth time the two IFL powerhouses have met in two years. They split four previous games, including the two played this year.
A new modern highway that will benefit many motorists in the area of Point of Rocks, Licksville, Buckeystown and Lime Kiln will open to the public Nov. 25, 1970. This newly relocated U.S. 15 from Point of Rocks, Frederick County, to U.S. 340 — a distance of 6.6 miles — has been completed at a cost of $2,007,427. The M.J. Grove Lime Company of Lime Kiln constructed this flexible concrete two-lane highway.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 2000
This date was Thanksgiving. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
