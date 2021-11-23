100 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1921
Residents of Emmitsburg are wondering of the condition of West Main street, which has long been an eye-sore to the town will ever be remedied. After a heavy rain, the street projects the appearance of a mud hole, and it’s is in a very bad way for traffic.
Informed yesterday afternoon that a woman who occupied her home on West Patrick street alone had not been seen for a day or two and that fears were that something might have happened to her, Deputy Sheriff Roscoe Mackley went to the house for an investigation. Visions of breaking open the door or entering by way of a window were dispelled when the occupant responded to a ring of the doorbell. It developed that the woman had just returned from a visit out of town.
Frederick’s newly organized basketball forces went through with their third workout of the season last night on the Armory court. The practice was under the direction of Coach Derr. It was the first practice of the local outfit in which Noah Downs, lanky star of the 1920-21 outfit, participated. The big “Silentee” showed up in great style, and from his exhibition last night, he is better than ever.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1971
Two New York men were both given suspended three-year sentences in the Maryland Department of Correction in Circuit Court on Monday on charges of breaking and entering. The larceny involved $2,632 in motorcycles, helmets, jackets, boots and gloves from Theodore Franklin Dutrow’s Sales and Service Shop located on U.S. 40 and Bowers Road on July 28.
“Touching All the Bases” with Stan Goldberg: Thanksgiving used to be a time of turkey, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, sweet potatoes and all that good stuff. It used to be a time of large parades and the official opening of Christmas. But no more. Now it’s a time of pigskins, yard lines, goalposts and field goals. It’s Greg Pruitt and Jack Mildren instead of Santa Claus. Football has taken over Thanksgiving.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 2001
The state Department of Juvenile Justice may close the Victor Cullen Academy, according to a DJJ spokesman. Lt. Gov. Kathleen Townsend has told DJJ Secretary Bishop Robinson to immediately send staff to the academy and monitor it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mrs. Townsend wants to make sure the teenage inmates are being given adequate services, the spokesman said.
Waste from the anthrax decontamination of Washington office buildings is being trucked to Fort Detrick to be burned in the post’s medical waste incinerator, government spokesmen said Wednesday. The discarded material consists of “personal protection equipment” — disposable suits, filters, gloves and booties — used by the individuals who are testing and cleaning the buildings contaminated with anthrax spores, said David Sternberg of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Mr. Stoll Detrick Kemp, who established the first antiques shop in New Market, died Sunday, Nov. 18. He was 97. In 1936, he established the first antiques shop specializing in 18th- and 19th-century American furniture, portraits and accessories. He designated the town, now home to more than 30 antiques and specialty shops, “The Antiques Capital of Maryland” and helped launch “New Market Days.”
