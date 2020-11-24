100 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1920
The entire town will devote tomorrow in giving thanks for the prosperity of the past year. Little or no activities will be held in the city, although the majority of the churches will observe the day with special services.
More than 600 birds are on exhibition at the state armory in the fifth animal exhibition of the Frederick County Poultry Association. The drill shed is filled with rows of coops containing prize-contending chickens of Maryland, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1970
Workmen were busy Monday tearing down the building at 127-129 West Patrick St. The buildings, owned by the Frederick Motor Company, are coming down to make way for customer parking for the company itself. At the rate workmen were demolishing the structures, the job was expected to be complete by this morning.
Conservationists and sportsmen’s groups Monday asked the county commissioners to defer decision on a request to rezone more than 800 acres of C-1 conservation land for development as low-density residential land in the Lake Linganore at Eaglehead project. County officials were asked to take no action on the request until a comprehensive study of the ecological effect of such development on the watershed area could be provided.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 2000
A woman who last week pleaded guilty to running a “bawdy house” has bolstered charges that the Frederick Police Department hushed up an investigation exposing prominent public officials as clients of a prostitution ring. Confessed madam Angelika Potter said in an interview that a raid on her escort service, Corporate Affair Referral Service, formed the basis for allegations of an incriminating “black book.”
President Clinton played nine holes of golf at Maple Run Golf Course near the Camp David retreat on Thursday as he spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his family and close friends, including his brother, Roger; brother-in-law Hugh Rodham; and television producer Harry Thomason.
