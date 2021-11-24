100 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1921
This date was Thanksgiving. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1971
Graduation ceremonies today for nine new members of the Frederick City Police force will be highlighted by the certification of the city’s first police-woman, Alicerose Stanfield Yopp. It may be several months before women in Frederick will be clued in on what motivated Mrs. Yopp to become a policeman. The cheerful, pretty 22-year-old declined an interview until she has more experience in actual police work.
Eight women and four men deliberated for 40 minutes Tuesday evening before returning an acquittal on charges of attempted robbery brought against two Virginia men. Apparently a poor presentation of evidence by the state was one of the reasons for the acquittal, according to conversations of jurors overheard following the daylong trial.
A five-year $63 million capital improvement plan for the county school system was presented to the Board of Education last night by Dr. John L. Carnochan, superintendent of schools. The program, which calls for a budget of $10,831,900 for fiscal year 1973 and an estimated $52,272,700 over the next five years, was summarized for the board and interested citizens at a meeting at East Frederick Elementary School.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 2001
Friday marked the first big shopping day of the Christmas season but also the return of the familiar sounds of the “bell ringers” of the Salvation Army. With a donation goal of $45,000, the Frederick County chapter of the international organization is still short on volunteers to stand watch over the kettles and ring the bells.
Black Friday started off on a sticky note for several stores in the Evergreen Point area, forcing retailers to be creative to get shoppers inside. Door locks on more than a dozen stores had been injected with glue. “At some stores, the locks in both the front and back doors were glued,” said Deputy Mike Easterday, who is heading the investigation for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
