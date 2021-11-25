100 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1921
The proposed State tax on gasoline, if adopted, may be used in large measure to supply school funds if a suggestion made Wednesday at Annapolis to Governor Ritchie by A.S. Cook, State Superintendent of Education, is acted upon.
The slippery condition of the Frederick-Baltimore state road yesterday was blamed for two accidents reported to the office of The Post. One car skidded between New Market and Ridgeville, while the other machine came to grief east of the Jug Bridge.
The joint contract between the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania, the Chesapeake and Potomac Company, of Maryland, and the forestry department of the two States for the equipment and use of Mt. Quirack, near Pen-Mar Park, as an observation forest fire tower and for the connecting of the tower with the two telephone systems mentioned has been signed and an order given to the Waynesboro exchange to proceed at once with the line construction.
After having made himself famous by building his own coffin and lettering his own tombstone, together with making all other necessary arrangements for his funeral and burial, H.S. Thomas of Libertytown gave an oyster roast at his home last night for the Thirteen Club, which was organized by himself and which is composed of thirteen members. Mr. Thomas was born on the thirteenth of the month. Each year since the organization of the club, an oyster supper has been held on Thanksgiving evening for all members.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1971
This date was Thanksgiving. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.