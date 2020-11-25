100 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1920
This date was Thanksgiving. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1970
The Frederick County Commissioners Tuesday morning approved three rezonings permitting development of 800 acres of conservation land in the Lake Linganore project east of Frederick for residential use and allowing development of a mobile home park south of Frederick on U.S. 15 and development of 193 acres in the Ballenger area for light industrial use.
The Frederick County Teachers Association negotiating team met with representatives of the Board of Education Tuesday night to present an outline of 43 conditions proposed by the teachers for inclusion in their 1970-1972 master agreement. Chief among the teachers’ demands is a new base salary figure of $8,200 with an increased index of 7 percent. The present base salary of teachers in the county is $6,900 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no previous teaching experience.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 2000
Even a first-lady-turned-senator-elect has to shop for Christmas presents. Hillary Rodham Clinton, who will soon be the freshman senator from New York, shopped in Frederick antique shops for more than three hours Friday with her daughter, Chelsea. “It’s the first time I’ve had a chance to spend any time in Frederick,” Mrs. Clinton said after leaving Embassy Antiques on East Second Street.
Enrollment of non-English speaking students in county schools has increased so rapidly that school officials in charge of the English as a Second Language (ESL) program have hired a consultant to help them deal with it.
