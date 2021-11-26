100 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1921
While laborers may be added daily to the army of the unemployed elsewhere, it is believed that the large building operations now being undertaken in Frederick county should relieve whatever unemployment may exist here. Two large high school buildings, one in Emmitsburg and the other in Walkersville, are being constructed in the county towns, and each provides employment for a large force of men.
Legislation which would make all Maryland women liable to jury service is being framed by the two Maryland women’s organizations and over the tentative drafts of these proposed laws there are beginning to gather clouds of protests.
A tar barrel, which became overheated and ignited, caused a fire and a subsequent loss of several hundreds of dollars at Hood College yesterday. Workmen’s valuable tools, coats and other clothing, lunches and dinners were considered together with the other contents of the building. The building was erected for storing cement, carpenters and masons tools, lunches and clothing for workmen who are engaged in constructing the new dormitory and dining hall at the college.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1971
It was a white Thanksgiving for Frederick County Thursday with 7 to 10 inches of snow in one of the heaviest early winter storms on record. Some 1,800 to 2,500 vehicles and their drivers were stranded Wednesday night in the deep snow on I-70 between Braddock and South Mountain, state police said.
A satellite earth terminal will come to Frederick’s STRATCOM East Coast Telecommunications Center in 1972, the Army recently announced. Construction will begin after the first of the year, and the earth terminal will be installed and operating before 1973, incorporating two types of satellite communications equipment. “The earth terminal will be part of a worldwide satellite network which will make Frederick’s STRATCOM even more of an unique center,” Col. Calvin Storment, STRATCOM’s commanding officer, said.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 2001
A research laboratory at Fort Detrick reportedly has been a major distributor of the deadly strain of anthrax used in the recent fatal terrorist attacks. Federal investigators have been tracing the strain, dubbed Ames, for more than a month, The Washington Post reported Sunday. Those familiar with the virulent bacteria say that the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick has been the strain’s main distributor to research labs nationwide. Investigators say knowing the circulation of the strain could help them find who is responsible for the deaths of five people who became infected with inhalation anthrax.
More than 1.5 inches of rain fell on the Frederick area over the weekend, breaking a long dry spell. And more showers are expected later this week, according to meteorologists.
