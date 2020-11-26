100 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1920
It is very probable that all athletic relations between the Frederick Boys’ High School and the Washington County High School in Hagerstown will be severed due to the disgraceful actions of the Hagerstown school in a game of football yesterday in that town. Hagerstown has shown poor sportsmanship in football on several occasions, but yesterday’s performance topped all previous exhibitions of cowardice. A referee’s miscall in the first half led to an attack of profanity at the Frederick boys. The coach ordered them off the field, but they were hindered by a barrage of stones, rotten cabbages, sticks and tin cans.
The Ford touring car, used for hire, of F. Lorraine Simpson of Libertytown, was robbed Tuesday night of everything except for the motor, frame and one wheel. The loss is about $250. Sheriff Wertenbaker is working on the case.
The break of a belt at the saw mill near White Rock caused Raymond Linton, Yellow Springs, to sustain a fracture of the right arm and to have his face badly cut and lacerated. He was taken to the Frederick City Hospital and was reported yesterday to be doing as well as could be expected.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1970
This date was Thanksgiving. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.