100 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1920
The meeting of the Maryland State Grange will be held in Frederick on Dec. 6, 7, 8 and 9. It will bring about 300 state delegates to Frederick, and it will be quite a task to find rooming accommodations for all of them. The matter has been taken up with the Chamber of Commerce, and they have been asked to assist in finding suitable accommodations for entertaining the 300 or more of the county guests.
The stage is set, foot lights glimmering on the actors, one of them a Frederick county boy, anxious for the curtain to raise on today’s Army-Navy football game in New York City. Glen Wilhide, the Walkersville lad, will head the generals against the admirals this afternoon in the annual football classic of the East.
The Liberty Community Show opened last night, with a splendid exhibit of farm and garden products, fruits and household articles.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1970
Two cars collided at the corner of Rockwell Terrace and North Bentz Street at approximately 10:30 last night, injuring six of the nine passengers in the two vehicles, after the 16-year-old driver of the 1968 sedan allegedly ran a red light, city police said, hitting the 1964 car driven by a 19-year-old.
Despite the nebulous status of the future of Fort Detrick, construction is continuing on the $6.75 million extension to the medical building that was damaged by fires last month. Charles Canterbury, a public information officer at the base, stated that the research center doesn’t come under the same command as the rest of the military base.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 2000
Florida’s secretary of state certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore Sunday night in the state’s near-deadlocked presidential vote — but court contests left in doubt which man will be the ultimate victor and 43rd president of the United States.
Myron William Randall Sr., former vice president of Great Southern Printing and Manufacturing Co., the company that publishes The Frederick News-Post, died Sunday. He was 78.
A large crowd gathered Saturday to say goodbye to Christopher Lee Ausherman Jr., the 9-year-old Carver Apartments boy whose body was found at McCurdy Field the morning of Nov. 20, just hours after his mother had reported him missing. About 200 mourners attended the hour-long funeral services at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home on Church Street.
