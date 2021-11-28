100 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1921
Charged with setting fire to three straw stacks and a piece of timber land, near Thurston, a short distance from the Frederick and Montgomery county line several nights ago, Samuel Hobbs, about 25 years old, waived a hearing before Justice Alban M. Wood and was held for the action of the February grand jury, in default of $500 bail. A dozen or more witnesses were on hand to testify for the state against Hobbs, some prepared to say that they had seen him carrying kindling wood and in the direction of the stacks and wood land.
Fire destroyed the barn on the farm of B.F. Zimmerman, near Urbana, which farm is tenanted by Elmer Stup, Saturday afternoon, destroying with it between 40 and 50 tons of hay, the total damage being estimated to be about $3,000.
Claude N. Clary, assistant cashier of the Commercial State Bank, met with a peculiar accident Saturday. He had both hands employed hanging a picture at his apartment on West Second street and held four small nails in his mouth. He was laughing and talking at the time and before he was aware of it he had swallowed the nails. He emitted three. An X-ray did not disclose the location of the fourth but he has since suffered no inconvenience and no serious results are anticipated.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 2001
Just two weeks after Frederick County Board of Education members removed the link between sex and marriage from their sex education curriculum they will once again discuss sex education. School board President Ron Peppe has asked curriculum specialist Lynn Carr to tell the board at today's planning session, whether it can legally approve an elective abstinence-only sex education class.
Frank P. Ellis IV, who owns most of the land at Lake Linganore that has long sat undeveloped, has laid off most of his staff, he said this week. The layoffs of nearly 20 employees are the latest downturn for Mr. Ellis, who has a controlling interest in about 400 homesites and additional acreage.
David Meadows has been in the Navy for more than 30 years. Now he's writing about the Navy he knows in the fictional series "The Sixth Fleet." He wrote his first book following the advice of his wife, who suggested he write what he knew best. Before that, Mr. Meadows, 52, a Navy captain, tried to write historical fiction. He wasn't having much luck selling his first three manuscripts when he decided to write about a Naval unit stationed in the Mediterranean Sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.