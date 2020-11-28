100 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1970
The warden of the Frederick County Jail, recently appointed by sheriff-elect Richard C. Baumgartner, is bringing his military experience to his new job. "We're going to have one big GI party and clean that place up," said Lewis E. Crutchley, referring to his first order of business as warden. In addition to his military background, the new warden brings six months experience as a turnkey at the Frederick jail to the job.
According to a directive dated October 29, nurses at Frederick Memorial Hospital have been given permission to wear pant suits instead of the traditional dress uniform. Although permission has been granted, it is reported that few nurses are trying out the new optional dress code, despite the fact that the code has been in effect now for almost a month.
Apparently missing the giving spirit of Thanksgiving as well as the warnings of the American Cancer Society, thieves broke into the Gold Dust Inn and stole $60 in cash and approximately 100 packs of cigarettes yesterday.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 2000
Good Morning! "The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see." Winston Churchill
Frederick County's state lawmakers won't weigh in on a controversial decision to remove Fair Day from the public school calendar. Instead, the legislators decided Monday to send individual letters expressing their opposition to the move by the Frederick County Board of Education. One lawmaker, Delegate Paul Stull, R-Frederick, objected to the calendar change. "It's one more spike in the coffin to put agriculture on the back burner, to make us more a metropolitan area instead of a rural area," Mr. Stull said.
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes ushered in the holiday season Monday lighting the city Christmas tree in front of City Hall and calling on all residents to celebrate the virtue of charity.
The 135-acre Bowman Farm has been incorporated into the City of Frederick, clearing the way for a corporate park to be built adjacent to Frederick Municipal Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.