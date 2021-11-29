100 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1921
Miss Charlotte Motter, East Patrick street, was awarded the set of dishes for guessing nearest the number of pieces of Wool soap in the window of H.F. Shipley’s store. The exact number of pieces of soap was 592 and both Miss Motter and Mrs. Jesse Ramsburg each guessed 595. Each name was placed in a hat and Miss Motter’s name was drawn.
Rev. Dr. U.S.G. Rupp, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran church, performed his 700th baptism during his pastorate of eleven years in this city. He baptized three children Sunday and the third one brought the total number of baptisms up to the 700 mark. Mary Jane Michael, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Michael, East Third street, was the 700th child baptized. Of the 700 baptisms he has performed, Elizabeth seems to be the most popular girls name. For boys, Charles is the most popular.
If present plans carry, Frederick is to have a country club ready and in operation by early summer. Tentative plans call for the purchase of a section of 57 acres of the property known as the Gilpin farm. These grounds, ideally located on the State road, a short distance west of Frederick, and within easy access to Braddock, will carry an especial appeal to people residing in the city and to the summer visitors and tourists to the Heights. Golf will be one of the main attractions. Golf has become one of the most popular outdoor games.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1971
Rain and snow failed to dampen the opening day of the 1971 deer season in Frederick County Saturday as hunters killed 96 buck. This first day total is just short of the opening day figures of the last two years.
F. Loraine Simpson enjoyed eating an ice cream cup at his Libertytown general store Saturday until a man entered and aimed a sawed off shotgun at his head. “Give me the money or I’ll blow your head off,” the man demanded of Simpson from behind a single-barreled shotgun. The bandit, about 25 years old according to Simpson, stuffed approximately $245 into a cloth bag. He took nothing smaller than five-dollar bills, Simpson said.
Frederick County Farm Bureau members voted Saturday night to table for further study a resolution to “oppose the establishment of a State Department of Agriculture.” The resolution was one of 14 regularly proposed and one special resolution brought before the 1,018-member bureau at its 50th anniversary meeting and dinner at Governor Thomas Johnson High School with upward of 500 in attendance.
20 Years Ago
County school board members reversed themselves Wednesday and put marriage back into the school system’s sex education curriculum. Two weeks ago, a deeply divided board deleted a portion of the curriculum that linked sex and marriage. The new policy advises teachers: “If questioned, emphasize the importance of delaying sexual intercourse until the student is in a position to take responsibility for children, which is best done in a stable, two-parent family.”
Two juvenile justice advocacy organizations Wednesday urged the state to close the Victor Cullen Center in Sabillasville, calling it too big and too tough to do anything but prepare juvenile offenders for prison terms as adults. “We encourage, we urge, we demand — no more excuses, no more delays, no more anything — that institution be closed, and it be closed for good,” said Tara Andrews, chairman of the Maryland Juvenile Justice Coalition.
