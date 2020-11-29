100 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1920
Thieves are reported to be operating to a considerable extent in sections of Buckeystown and Urbana districts. Corn fields have been raided, coal stolen and machinery stripped of movable parts. In one instance about seventy-five bushels of corn, recently husked, was hauled away in an automobile truck. Similar quantities have since disappeared from adjoing fields. A few days ago, the M.J. Grove Company moved their road-making equipment to a hill near Greenfield's mill. That night thieves stripped the machinery of all movable parts. A night or two later robbers stripped the steam shovel belonging to the same company, which was left standing on the Urbana road.
Rosa Green, the eleven-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Green, near Mt. Airy, was accidentally shot and instantly killed by her brother, Harvey Green, 16 years old, in a corn field on the farm of their father. An entire load of shot, from a single barreled gun, entered the forehead of the child. He and his sister had just finished husking a shock of corn when the boy picked up the gun and aimed at a fence post. It is not known whether the girl stepped in range of the weapon or whether it was accidentally discharged.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 2000
In the wake of back-to-back emergency demolition orders for two historic district buildings on the verge of collapse, the city has unveiled a strategy to combat neglected properties and proposed new laws that expand its powers to fight blight.
A local lawmaker said Tuesday she hopes her colleagues view Christopher Ausherman as a name and face for proposals that would help protect the community from repeat sexual offenders. Delegate Sue Hecht, D-Frederick/Washington, said she would try to again to have "sexually violent predators" placed in mental institutions after their prison sentences. "We can't put a protective bubble around each of our children to protect them from sexual predators. But we can certainly do better," Ms. Hecht said.
Fifteen fire companies from four counties responded to a house fire on Old Annapolis Road on Tuesday afternoon, taking nearly two hours to control the blaze that had been smoldering in the walls for at least a day. The fire started in the electrical wiring between the original part of the farmhouse that predates the Civil Wr and an addition on the back of the home, Deputy State Fire Marshal Tim Warner said.
