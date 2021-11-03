100 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1921
The Woodsboro School Improvement Association at its monthly meeting Monday evening started a move to encourage regular attendance at school of every child in the district of school age. The move evoked much interest, and a plan will be worked out, which is expected to result in the success of the undertaking.
Thanksgiving turkeys will more than likely be a rarity in Frederick county this fall, according to dealers. They were rare last year, not more than 200 and 300 being sold, it is said. The reason they are not plentiful, according to one dealer, is that farmers of Frederick county have ceased raising them.
Adam Carbaugh, about 60 years old, East Seventh street, was instantly killed shortly after 10 o’clock yesterday when caught under a slide of rock at Grove’s lime kiln, east of this city. He was pinned under a huge rock, which weighed approximately one and one-half or two tons. He was employed as a quarryman, working with several other men in the hole, which is 50 feet deep.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1971
A popular collector’s item these days is dolls, and one of the largest area collections belongs to Mrs. Helen Cordell. She has 500 crawlers, laughers, chatters, pouters, cryers, flirters, singers, hair-growers, roller skaters and just plain cuddlers. She buys used dolls from Goodwill stores in the area, takes them home, washes them, repairs them and crochets their clothes. She donates them to churches, gives them to neighborhood children and her own grandchildren and she sells some.
Tucked away in a quiet little mountain glen on the door step of Camp David, the rustic presidential retreat in the Catoctin Mountains, a moonshine still is producing 150 proof “white lightening” every weekend with the blessing of the federal government. National Park officials hasten to assure that the whiskey is not for presidential consumption. It’s part of a program to educate visitors to the culture of the hill country — a sort of “living history.”
20 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 2001
State Sen. Timothy Ferguson, who has often talked about the difficulties of balancing political and professional careers, said Friday he lost his job at a Rockville lighting company. The Sept. 1 World Trade Center attack killed the venture capitalist who funded the company, Fusion Lighting. The investor’s family has decided not to fund the company, Mr. Ferguson said, resulting in the layoffs of 17.
WASHINGTON —New patches of anthrax spores were confirmed at widely separated postal facilities — sorting machines in New York City and a stamp store in Kansas City, Mo. — and the number of anthrax infections from bioterrorism rose to 17. ... President Bush, in his most extensive public comments on anthrax to date, called the cases “a second wave of terrorist attacks upon our country.”
A private pilot flew into the no-fly zone over Camp David on Friday, prompting a rumbling pass by a U.S. fighter, the Secret Service said. The slip into the prohibited air space was unintentional, Special Agent Marc Connolly said. He did not name the pilot or provide other details. The incident was witnessed by 12-year-old Britanny Cole, of Putman Road, Lewistown. She saw a fighter and a helicopter pass near each other, ow over her neighbor’s house. Then the fighter darted off to the west.
