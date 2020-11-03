100 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1920
The women of America made history yesterday. In isolated farmlands, in villages and hamlets in the teeming cities, thousands, millions of women were for the first time intimately concerned in the problems of the national government. With the men who have long exercised the privileges and borne the responsibilities of suffrage they participated in the greatest institution of democracy, election day.
After making a trip to the Pacific Coast chained and handcuffed to a bicycle, Sailor Tony Pizzo stopped in Frederick Monday on his return to New York. On the trip to Los Angeles he was on the road for three months and seven days.
The funeral of Lieut. John Reading Schley, first lieutenant, Air Service, who was killed in an accident in France October 28, 1918, took place yesterday afternoon with military honors, by Francis Scott Key Post American Legion. He was the first Frederick city serviceman buried in France whose body was brought home for interment.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1970
Frederick County’s 31,591 registered voters will settle the question of writing a county charter with their votes in today’s general election. If the question is voted “yes,” a five-man charter board listed on today’s ballot will be charged with writing a charter form of government for Frederick County. The charter itself must be submitted to referendum in a later election.
A simultaneous raid at five locations in Frederick by 44 policemen early Monday morning resulted in 23 arrests for alleged narcotics violations and a quantity of suspected heroin and marijuana seized by police. The synchronized raid, the largest in the county’s history, started at 7 a.m. when mobile units comprised of state and city policemen arrived at three apartments, one residence and a local business establishment.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 2000
Good Morning! “You have the God-given right to kick the government around — and don’t hesitate to do it.” — Edmund S. Muskie
One man died, and another suffered smoke inhalation in a townhouse fire early Thursday morning on Lancaster Place in Frederick Heights off the Golden Mile. A positive identification of the victim has not been made and is not expected until today, said Bob Thomas, deputy chief fire marshal. The victim’s body was found lying on the floor in a second-floor bedroom where the fire originated, firefighters said.
Flashing lights will be installed on U.S. 15 at Mountville and Basford roads to warn drivers of the dangerous intersections. The Frederick County Commissioners on Thursday approved spending nearly $52,000 to have the signals put in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.