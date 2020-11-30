100 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1920
Three of the four men who early Saturday morning sawed their way out of the Washington county jail, are back again under the watchful eyes of Sheriff Duffy after freedom was short-lived. The fourth man, Tom McAfee, notwithstanding the fact that he is the only one who is at present free, appears to have been the most unfortunate member of the jail-breaking gang. Had he remained in jail instead of accompanying the other three, he probably would have been a free man with nothing to fear, for the charge that he was to have faced on Saturday was canceled.
Raids on agencies selling “home brew” in cans or package form may be expected soon, according to Richard S. Dodson, prohibition director for Maryland. Agents in his department, said Mr. Dodson, have been gathering evidence for some time, and the data secured was sent to Washington.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1970
The Frederick County Farm Bureau held its 49th annual meeting Saturday night, elected new officers, adopted seven key resolutions and launched the yearlong observance of its golden anniversary year as the largest farm organization in the northeastern United States. Richard Grossnickle, a Union Bridge farmer, was elected president, and Ray H. Smith, of Reich’s Ford Road, vice president.
A Fort Detrick microbiologist and a medical researcher from the University of Maryland School of Medicine have produced a new and promising typhoid fever vaccine. Six years of joint research and experimentation by Morton Reitman, Ph.D., a principal investigator in the Medical Sciences Laboratories, U.S. Army Biological Defense Research Center, Fort Detrick, and Richard B. Hornick, M.D., director, Division of Infectious Diseases at Maryland, have resulted in the development of the first oral live typhoid vaccine to show real promise.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 2000
School test scores took a slight dip this year in Frederick County, but administrators vow their Maryland School Performance Assessment Program, MSPAP, grades will rise again, perhaps as early as next year.
Public debate in Frederick County needs a strong dose of civility, said Frederick County Commissioner Jan Gardner, whose opposition to a water line connection earlier this year sparked months of caustic debate. Speaking to the Rotary Club of Frederick she said, “We have to ensure respect for each other’s differences of opinion.” As she choked back tears, members of the audience applauded. Ms. Gardner said good candidates for elective office refuse to run because they see what public officials endure.
