100 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1921
A largely attended and interesting elimination dance was given by the Palace of Dancing management at Junior Hall last night. The hall was attractively decorated with colored lights, and unusually good music was rendered by the orchestra. The feature of the evening was the endurance contest for a prize for dancing the entire evening, three hours, without a stop. First prize was won by Leonard Allison and Miss Elizabeth Koontz.
Frederick’s newest piece of firefighting apparatus — the new American LaFrance engine for the Independent Hose Company — has arrived in this city and will soon take its place with the rest of the city’s firefighting equipment. The engine arrived here Monday night over the Pennsylvania Railroad and yesterday morning was taken from the car. Quite a large number of firemen were at the railroad siding to view it.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1971
Suspected of having infectious tuberculosis, a Buckeystown man, incarcerated at the Frederick County Jail since Nov. 19, was isolated and given quarantine services last week. The man, 23, is charged with homicide in the Oct. 23 death of a Frederick City squirrel hunter.
Suddenly at dawn each holiday, something happens in Frederick to add a touch of life, splendor and inspiration to the occasion: The streets become bedecked with flags — American flags and Maryland flags. The flags are erected by the Sertoma Club of Frederick, and this program is made possible by individual merchants and businessmen who contribute to the program — first of its kind in the nation — to have the flags displayed in front of their establishments each holiday, according to Flag Sales Chairman Osborne F. “Ozzie” Wachter.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 2001
The three young men caught Sgt. Tom Winebrenner’s eye as he drove to work Thursday at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. They were on Md. 355, near the Interstate 70 ramp, struggling with something wrapped in a large blanket. As the deputy passed the three men and four others tagging along, the group ran into a field across from the new Costco store and began emptying the contents of the blanket — about 25 bottles of Corona beer, the sergeant said. As things turned out, the group had taken the blanket from Room 114 of the nearby Econo Lodge, which the manager had just called 911 to report as destroyed.
Overcrowded schools. Overcrowded roads. Now Frederick County has overcrowded sewer lines. The Frederick County Commissioners on Thursday asked their staff to develop a scheme to allocate the remaining capacity at the Libertytown wastewater treatment plant.
Brad Sultan is a sport fan’s sports fan. “If TV came with just sports channels, it would be fine with me,” said Mr. Sultan, 18 of Frederick. So when he heard about the call for Caps Crew tryouts at the MCI Center, he was there — along with about 200 other people. Perseverance paid off, and he eventually wont a spot on the eight-member crew that entertains the home-game crowd “whenever the whistle blows.”
