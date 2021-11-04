100 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1921
Boxes, ballots and the other election paraphernalia will be placed in the hands of the various precinct election officials in the county districts tomorrow. On Monday the boxes and books will be delivered to the city officials. Everything then will be in readiness for the election on Tuesday.
James Brown, known in police circles as “Umbrella” Brown, has reason to feel thankful that his body is intact. He was found last night in a stupor from drink lying between the rails of the Hagerstown and Frederick trolley road, near College Park, and was dragged from his perilous position. Later he was arrested and lodged in jail. He will be called upon to answer the charge of drunkenness at a hearing before Justice Alban X. Wood at police headquarters tonight.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1971
Some women are not afraid when they are alone, believing in the effectiveness of the age-old scream, flight or well-aimed kick. At least 20 Frederick County women are seeking security in guns. The women attended the first of three classes Wednesday night at the Flair Army Reserve Center, taught by James Bartgis, in home-farm safety and instinct marksmanship shooting. Bartgis, a retired Army colonel, introduced the women to various kinds of rifles, shotguns, handguns and ammunition and showed them how to hold guns safely and to check whether they are loaded.
Continuing problems of juvenile behavior and control of juvenile offenders were the major topics of discussion at the Monday evening meeting of the Thurmont Board of Commissioners. Local citizens complained about both crime and nuisance behavior.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
