100 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1920
Empty whiskey barrels that formerly brought $1.50 are now selling at $10 each. The advance is due to a demand that has recently grown, it is said, beyond the supply. The “empties” are bought at distilleries and as a rule are excellent containers for vinegar.
Republicans rejoiced yesterday over the big victory of the day before. It was a landslide all over the country, and the result was of a proportion not even thought of by the most sanguine party leaders. In this country, the result was a surprise to everyone. While it was generally thought that the Republicans would carry the county, owing to their affiliated majority, the scope of the victory was unparalleled.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1970
In a stunning upset, Republican Richard O. Baumgartner defeated incumbent Democrat Crummel P. Jacobs in the race for Frederick County Sheriff Tuesday. Baumgartner polled 51 percent of the vote cast, to 49 percent for Jacobs.
Frederick County voters rejected charter government in Tuesday’s general election by a vote of 6,497 to 5,308, with local voters in favor of only two of 12 questions on the ballot. The charter vote means that a charter board will not be required to prepare a charter for Frederick County government.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 2000
Drum Major Erin Taylor stood on a platform conducting her fellow band members, while the tuba player danced, the trumpeter blew his horn at the sky and the clarinets and piccolo players pranced across the football field. Band members are obviously doing something right, as they have set a personal best in this year’s Tournament of Bands Association Atlantic Coast Conference competition. The “Brunswick Railroaders” are ranked eighth in group one, their ACC category, and No. 1 in their local chapter, higher than any other county high school band belonging to the ACC.
The Urbana Hawks are all about sending messages. And make no mistake, they’re sending them loud and clear. Urbana shut out the fifth opponent of the season Friday night and rolled to its 34th straight win, a 40-0 rout of Thomas Johnson in the Central Maryland Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.