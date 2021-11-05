100 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1921
Employees of the Frederick post office are armed and prepared to meet bandits and hold-up men and to protect the mails, whenever necessary. All mail messengers and railroad postal clerks have been furnished with the arms for emergency at the suggestion of Postmaster General Will H. Hays.
Officers of the Francis Scott Key Post of the American Legion expect to receive a copy of the Maryland slacker list on which will appear the names of county draft dodgers at an early date. Post Commander G. Hunter Bowers has announced that it is his intention to have the list published as soon as it is received. It is understood that there are as many as 10 names on the local roll of dishonor.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1971
“I haven’t seen a worm in years,” says Harry Black, owner of Catoctin Mountain Orchard. With the Blue Ridge in full color and the first frost in the air, Black’s apples are in big demand. Customers have been coming from as far as Washington, D.C., and Baltimore since the orchard north of Thurmont on U.S. 15 opened its retail market 25 years ago.
Interested citizens as well as representatives of the business and commercial interests in Frederick are awaiting action by city officials as a result of a recently submitted petition urging investigation of the possibility of a tiered parking facility to the rear of City Hall. The petition, signed by 45 persons, was the result of years of attempts to obtain action or at least receive an indication that some action will be taken in the future to expand the parking facilities in downtown Frederick where a single, ground level parking lot to the rear of City Hall must accommodate the downtown area largely from Patrick Street northward.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 2001
NEW YORK — During a sultry June week in 1966, mysterious men riding the New York subway walked through the train, pausing between cars to drop small objects on the tracks below. Anybody who got a good look would have recognized the objects as ordinary light bulbs. What other riders couldn’t have known is that the bulbs had been pumped full of harmless bacteria meant to simulate anthrax spores. The scientists of the Special Operations Division, a secret arm of the U.S. biological weapons program at Fort Detrick, wanted to see how easy it would be to expose large numbers of straphangers to a lethal germ. The answer: pretty easy. During the 1950s and ’60s, Fort Detrick scientists pulled similar stunts all over the United States.
Maryland had the fifth-highest per capita income in the nation in 2000, continuing its run as one of the wealthiest states through the 1990s, according to a new Commerce Department report. The department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said the state’s per capital personal income of $33,621 in 2000 trailed only Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, respectively.
