100 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1920
The State Roads Commission at a meeting in Baltimore yesterday decided to plan at once for the building of a new improved road from this city to a point near Harmony Grove. This action was taken following the conference in this city with the directors of the Frederick and Ceresville Turnpike Company, at which the Roads Commission offered to purchase the road in order to make it a free highway. The proposed outlet will start at the corner of Bentz and West Seventh street. The Opossumtown Pike will be taken over to a pint opposite the farm of Thomas B. Hayward. At this point a new road, about one mile in length, will be constructed to intersect the state road in the locality of Harmony Grove.
A man whose general appearance indicated that he had been living in a cave was arrested on the Schell farm near New Market yesterday by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and taken to Montevue Hospital He was shabbily dressed, hair and beard long and unkempt, and he was suffering from exposure. He was given a bath, his hair and beard trimmed, provided with clean clothing and given a square meal.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1970
One significant result of Tuesday’s general election is that Maryland will be represented in Washington by three Western Marylanders, Representative-elect Goodloe E. Byron, Senator-elect J. Glenn Beall and Senator Charles McC. Mathias.
Supervisor of vocational education Michael Morton presented a proposal to the Frederick County Board of Education Wednesday for a comprehensive K through 12 “career development program,” centered around creative industrial arts activities. Morton also recommended the building of a vocational-technical center for Frederick County by September 1973.
NEW YORK — Ted Mack’s Original Amateur Hour, the oldest program on network television, had emerged unscathed in the change over from radio to television, survived two world wars and settled into a comfortable routine while the rest of television sought desperately to understand the taste of its audience. The show finally died, quietly. CBS said Monday it had been canceled when it was not renewed by the sponsor, Geritol.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
