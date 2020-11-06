100 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1920
A number of prominent merchants assembled at Chamber of Commerce headquarters yesterday afternoon and after an informal discussion decided to close their places of business from 1 to 3:30 o’clock next Thursday afternoon, Armistice Day.
On three different occasions, thieves have entered the field of the M.J. Grove Lime Co. at Lime Kiln and stolen corn. William J. Grove, president of the company, said Friday about 25 bushels of the grain had been taken. Tracks of a rubber tired vehicle have been discovered in the field. The company offers a reward of $25 for the arrest and conviction of the thieves. The corn was stolen from the same field in which George Disney was found murdered some months ago.
The Catoctin Club held its fifth annual banquet at Wayside Inn last night. The feast included a menu of olives, tomatoes, fried oysters, rolls, bread, pie, ice cream, coffee, cigars and cigarettes, and was followed by lively and interesting speeches covering the work and purposes of the club.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1970
There will be no prayers or Bible readings in Frederick County Schools, pending State Board of Education interpretation of the amendment voters approved Tuesday. “As far as I’m concerned, the whole amendment is a nonentity,” Superintendent of Schools John L. Carnochan said, pointing to its wording, “nothing shall prohibit OR REQUIRE [sic] religious exercises. If the Supreme Court says you can’t have prayer in schools, you can’t have prayer in schools.”
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved a zoning change Thursday that will allow a maximum of 25 dwelling units per acre on 39 acres of property west of Frederick. The land, known as Hillcrest Orchard, is being developed by the Montgomery Development co.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 2000
Paul Muldowney barely had a chance to enjoy his victory in the 1994 Democratic primary before the consultants he hired gave him the grim news. Defeat was waiting for him in November. “Two weeks after I won the primary, the experts said I didn’t have a prayer,” said Mr. Muldowney, who was trying to unseat Rep. Roscoe Bartlett after the scientist-turned-politician’s first term serving Maryland’s 6th District in Congress.
Nearly a week before the national observance of Veterans Day, the townspeople of Brunswick on Sunday watched the only remaining parade in the state marking the holiday. The 68th annual parade was dedicated to the memory of William Sherman Lowry, a World War I veteran and Brunswick resident who died this year.
