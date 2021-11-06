SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1971
The costly procedure of reapportioning votes in Frederick’s 11 election districts would not be necessary if the city charter were amended to require primaries, according to statements made Friday by Mayor E. Paul Magaha, Alderman Ronald Young and President of the City Board of Elections Glenn T. Swisher. “Our reasoning was that if candidates for office from both parties are nominated by primaries, there would be no need for reapportionment,” Swisher explained.
A total of seven young county women will compete tonight at Frederick High School for the title of Frederick County’s Junior Miss of 1972 and the right to represent the area in the state pageant. It must be remembered that the program is not a beauty contest. Judging standards are high and are based on scholastic ability, poise and appearance, youth fitness, creative and performing arts, awareness, perception, ability in human relations, and contributions to family, community and church.
Two postseason sports events and three football games are scheduled in a busy Saturday for local high school sports teams. Both post-eason activities will be at Middletown High School, where the District 1 cross-country championships will be held, and an interdistrict soccer game is also scheduled. Both Catoctin and MSD are home in football action tonight while Brunswick will be away.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 2001
A steady procession of voters headed to the polls in Frederick this morning to decide the hard-fought race between Mayor Jim Grimes and Democratic challenger Jennifer Dougherty. Voters also are pondering a ballot of 10 candidates to elect the five members of the next Board of Aldermen.
For nearly 42 years, the Frederick Livestock Auction was not only a place to buy and sell animals but a meeting spot for farmers to discuss the weather, agriculture and life in Frederick County. Monday, Nov. 19, will mark the auction’s final sale. “We’re moving,” said Jim Starliper, owner, manager and president of the company that includes sale houses in Westminster and Hagerstown. “They’re going to take the barn for road improvements.”
A group of parents attending South Frederick Elementary School’s PTA meeting Monday night accused school administration of not telling them the school was changing to heterogeneous classes, and not telling them at a time they still had the option to transfer their children to other schools. Heterogeneous classes mix children who are working above grade with those working on grade and below grade. The homogeneous method groups students who are on the same learning level in the same classes. Some parents also were unhappy because they believe their children are no longer being challenged in class.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1921
Lee Doy, abut 30 years old, also known as Lee Randolph, of near Urbana, slashed Robert Johnson, of the same neighborhood, with a pocket knife yesterday evening, inflicting a gash from which the victim bled to death. Doy, intoxicated, was arrested by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Klipp, and lodged in jail. While the attack upon Johnson seemed unprovoked, considerable mystery surrounds the affair. It is likely other arrests will be made today. It may have originated with an argument over a sack of corn.
A canvas has been made of all the houses and places in this city that are not numbered and where there are no mail receptacles and the addresses have been taken. The names of all such places are now in the hands of J.A. Williamson, postmaster, and they will be tabulated. In the near future, a letter will be sent to the owners or occupants, urging upon them the importance of providing a proper number or suitable receptacle, or both, as the case may be, if they desire the prompt and safe delivery of their mail and wish to cooperate with the Government providing a more efficient and economical service. No particular type or style of receptacle was required.
“Short dresses are not becoming, and one’s natural face is always the best,” was the way William David Haugh, 96 years old and a lifelong resident of this county, expressed himself in regard to present-day styles and customs. Mr. Haugh enjoys the distinction of being the oldest inmate of Montevue and seems to be very proud of his record in years. Born near Ladiesburg, he was a wheelwright by trade but was employed for some time by the Pennsylvania Railroad Company and helped build the track from Woodsboro to this city. “I hadn’t had much chance to get settled down right before the Civil War broke out,” he said.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2001
In a race where Frederick voters pushed out incumbent Mayor Jim Grimes, the electorate returned all three incumbent aldermen who were seeking new terms. “That’s good. It will bring some continuity back,” said Alderman William Hall, who is ensured of becoming the president pro tempore of the Board of Aldermen because of his lead in the balloting. “It’s a testimony to the job we did.” Along with Mr. Hall, Joe Baldi and Donna Kuzemchak won reelection and will serve alongside newcomers Marcia Hall and David Lenhart.
Formerly secret black book documents held in a court-secured locker were released this morning to The Frederick News-Post and Associated Press. A string was attached to the documents by Frederick County Court Judge G. Edward Dwyer Jr. — only the names of public officials or public figures may be published. The black book documents refer to materials seized by Frederick City Police from a convicted madame whose operation of a call girl ring drew national attention to Frederick city recently. The News-Post has indicated it will publish the names of public officials and public figures found in the documents.
Skeletal remains, possibly more than a century old, have been unearthed in a new housing development off Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville. The saga at Creekside started to unfold about a month ago when a boy found a femur sticking out of a dirt foundation at a construction site on Old Island Court, Maryland State Police Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh said Tuesday. The boy took the bone home but was told it was probably that of a cow, he said. When the youngster came back Monday night with a partial bone with teeth, his father, a dentist, quickly identified it as human, Sgt. Reichenbaugh said. The farm was most recently owned by the Joseph Wachter family and dates back to the mid-1700s. Records show some owners had slaves, he said.
