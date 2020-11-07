100 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1970
No school buses owned by the Frederick County Board of Education are affected by a Department of Transportation warning issued this week to alert owners to possible safety problems in some models. The warning said that the potential failure exists in 1959 through 1962 Chevrolet and General Motors Corp. buses in which the exhaust system tailpipe is located above a flexible brake line near the rear axle.
Benjamin L. Shuff, president of the Farmers and Mechanics National Bank, has announced the appointment of Donald B. Rice to the advisory board of the Citizens office. Rice, a native of Frederick, graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1926, and immediately entered the gas station business at 434 S. Market St. in the employment of the Gulf Oil Corp. In 1956 he expanded the business to include tires and tire recapping.
The selection of the ideal Frederick County high school senior girl at the Frederick County Junior Miss Pageant, to be held tonight at the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School auditorium, sponsored by the Frederick Jaycees.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2000
A couple was arrested Monday afternoon after leading police on a high-speed chase during which three other vehicles, including a state police cruiser, were wrecked. There were no injuries in the crashes. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle the couple was driving ran out of gas, said Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Jim Bonneville.
Today's election could draw as many as 80 percent of Frederick County's voters, elections supervisor Maxine Pratt predicted Monday. The 1996 presidential election drew 72 percent, she said. With the county's first-ever school board election, Ms. Pratt reasoned the percentage could increase.
The Maryland State Jousting Championship was held on Oct. 7 at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne's County. Mike Virts, the Knight of St. Mark's from Knoxville, won his 17th state championship. His last was in 1996. Frederick County jousters scored high in the professional class, taking four of six places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.