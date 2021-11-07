100 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1921
Lee Doy, abut 30 years old, also known as Lee Randolph, of near Urbana, slashed Robert Johnson, of the same neighborhood, with a pocket knife yesterday evening, inflicting a gash from which the victim bled to death. Doy, intoxicated, was arrested by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker and Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Klipp, and lodged in jail. While the attack upon Johnson seemed unprovoked, considerable mystery surrounds the affair. It is likely other arrests will be made today. It may have originated with an argument over a sack of corn.
A canvass has been made of all the houses and places in this city which are not numbered and where there are no mail receptacles and the addresses have been taken. The names of all such places are now in the hands of J.A. Williamson, postmaster, and they will be tabulated. In the near future a letter will be sent to the owners or occupants urging upon them the importance of providing a proper number or suitable receptacle, or both, as the case may be, if they desire the prompt and safe delivery of their mail and wish to cooperate with the Government providing a more efficient and economical service. No particular type or style of receptacle was required.
"Short dresses are not becoming, and one's natural face is always the best," was the way William David Haugh, 96 years old and a lifelong resident of this county, expressed himself in regard to present day styles and customs. Mr. Haugh enjoys the distinction of being the oldest inmate of Montevue and seems to be very proud of his record in years. Born near Ladiesburg, he was a wheelwright by trade but was employed for some time by the Pennsylvania Railroad Company and helped build the track from Woodsboro to this city. "I hadn't had much chance to get settled down right before the Civil War broke out," he said.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2001
In a race where Frederick voters pushed out incumbent Mayor Jim Grimes, the electorate returned all three incumbent aldermen who were seeking new terms. "That's good. It will bring some continuity back," said Alderman William Hall, who is ensured of becoming the president pro tempore of the Board of Aldermen because of his lead in the balloting. "It's a testimony to the job we did." Along with Mr. Hall, Joe Baldi and Donna Kuzemchak won re-election and will serve alongside newcomers Marcia Hall and David Lenhart.
Formerly secret black book documents held in a court-secured locker were released this morning to The Frederick News-Post and Associated Press. A string was attached to the documents by Frederick County Court Judge G. Edward Dwyer Jr. — only the names of public officials or public figures may be published. The black book documents refer to materials seized by Frederick City Police from a convicted madame whose operation of a call girl ring drew national attention to Frederick city recently. The News-Post has indicated it will publish the names of public officials and public figures found in the documents.
Skeletal remains, possibly more than a century old, have been unearthed in a new housing development off Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville. The saga at Creekside started to unfold about a month ago when a boy found a femur sticking out of a dirt foundation at a construction site on Old Island Court, Maryland State Police Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh said Tuesday. The boy took the bone home, but was told it was probably that of a cow, he said. When the youngster came back Monday night with a partial bone with teeth, his father, a dentist, quickly identified it as human, Sgt. Reichenbaugh said. The farm was most recently owned by the Joseph Wachter family and dates back to the mid-1700s. Records show some owners had slaves, he said.
