100 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1920
The funeral of Dr. Thomas S. Davis, who died Saturday from injuries and shock as a result of being struck by a runaway team in front of his home in Liberty on Thursday, took place yesterday morning from St. Peter's Catholic church. Davis was a member of Confederate Cavalry Company D.
There is a possibility of Maryland having a company of Motorcycle Minute Men to work in conjunction with police of other cities, and Col. E. Austin Baughman, automobile commissioner, will probably ask the next Legislature to pass a law creating such a company.
Curtis Powell and Ralph Harmon, both of Thurmont, were given a hearing Saturday before Justice Johnson on the charge of shooting at high tension insulators on the transmission lines of the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Co. The railway company has been experiencing a great amount of trouble for some time owing to its property being damaged by shooting off insulators, resulting in service disruption, and expensive destruction.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 2000
Linda Naylor, Ron Peppe and Steve Crawford were elected to the Frederick County Board of Education Tuesday, although 3,000 to 4,000 absentee ballots could make a difference. The ballots will be counted Thursday.
Rep. Roscoe Bartlett was sent to a fifth term in the U.S. Congress, easily fending off the opposition from Democrat Donald DeArmon. "I think the results mean we're still a conservative district," Dr. Bartlett said late Tuesday.
