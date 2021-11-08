100 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1921
C. Cyril Klein, near Braddock, has received a certificate from the U.S. Department of Agricultural Bureau of Animal Industry to the effect that his herd of eight pure-bred Guernseys and eight grade cattle have been rated an “accredited” herd entirely free from infection. His cattle may be shipped interstate without further tuberculine testing, covering the period of the certificate. He has added six more pure-bred cattle to his herd.
No date has been set for the hearing of Lee Doy, Urbana, charged with the murder of Robert Johnson, of Urbana. He is confined in the Frederick county jail awaiting a hearing. Doy is alleged to have stabbed Johnson to death with a penknife Sunday evening in Johnson’s home. Doy was arrested immediately after the assault was committed. He had little to say, according to Sheriff William Wertenbaker, but claimed that he was attacked by Johnson with a butcher knife.
When the peak of enlistment and draft was reached in Frederick and other portions of the county during the World War, there were approximately 1,100 men bearing arms. With the rabbit, bird and squirrel season about here, about 2,100 men are now ready to pick up their guns and go out in search of game. This is according to the number of licenses issued so far at the Clerk of the Court’s office, in the court house.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1971
“Ladies and gentlemen, nearly 200 years ago a group of people banded together, as diverse a group as you can imagine, but with one high ideal in mind — to be free men and women.” Speaking in advance of Brunswick’s Veteran’s Day Parade Sunday, David A. Wade, Maryland American Legion Department Commander, labeled Congressional action making the observance a three-day weekend “blatant disregard of historical fact. Veteran’s Day should be a solemn observance, not a commercial or festive occasion, Wade said, calling for a return to putting God and country first, saying, to protect our freedom we must have faith: in God, country and ourselves.
Montgomery Ward will open its new full-line retail store on Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the Frederick Towne Mall on U.S. 40 just west of the city. The manager of the new store, Edward A. Donohue, who will preside at the opening, promises that the new store will be a “showcase of modern retailing.”
Green Valley, one of Frederick County’s two newest elementary schools, was dedicated Sunday on a bright, windy afternoon that emphasized its rustic setting amid 33 acres of choice woodland along Md. 80 near the Md. 75-80 intersection. The $1.2 million school opened with the fall term with 750 students.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 2001
With new leadership at City Hall in January, some local business people on Wednesday said they hoped the new mayor will pick up where Mayor Jim Grimes leaves off, while others said change is good. But they all wished Jennifer Dougherty well.
Mayor-elect Jennifer Dougherty does not favor the controversial cold weather shelter site on DeGrange Street, which would be located about two blocks from her restaurant, and has proposed other locations in meetings with shelter officials, she said Wednesday. The former Carmack-Jay’s grocery store building on North Market Street or the old McHenry Auto Parts store at East Patrick and East streets would be better sites, she said.
Bones found in a new housing development in Walkersville on Tuesday may be 150-200 years old. A forensic examination by the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday also revealed that the bones and teeth belonged to more than one person, said Maryland State Police Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh. The remains could possibly be a burial plot associated with the original farm that dates back to the mid-1700s.
