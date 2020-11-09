100 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1920
Company A, First Maryland Infantry, was last night mustered into Federal service and is ready for any emergency that might arise. This company has for a number of years been the pride of Frederick, and many people will welcome the news of its rebirth. Fifty-nine men and the three officers were sworn into the U.S. service by Lieut. Col. Oral P. Townsend, of the U.S. Army and who is attached to the Maryland National Guard as senior inspector and instructor.
Enough stick dynamite to blow up a quarter of a city block has been stolen from the high explosive storage of H.J.D. Hagan, outside the city limits. The explosives disappeared from the storage sometime between Saturday and Monday, the discovery being made when an employee went to the warehouse and found one of the cases open, and a quantity of dynamite missing.
A two-mile trip through the sewer pipes of Hagerstown proved fatal for Donald Cloppus, the 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Cloppus, Hagerstown. The child, with some companions, was playing along the banks of Marsh Run, a small stream that runs into the city sewer, and when he slipped into the water , he was carried into the city sewerage system. His body was discovered by a search party.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1970
A 17-year-old nature lover misplaced his clothes Sunday afternoon and wandered about in his birthday suit in the Gambrill Park area, exposed to the 40-degree temperature. Some young area residents threw a towel over the youth’s shoulders, trussed him up in a diaper and dropped him off for help from the state police, Sgt. William L. Newcomer said.
A fire of a suspicious nature destroyed a more than 100-year-old historic mansion near Emmitsburg early Wednesday morning. Firemen were called at 4:09 a.m. to the unoccupied 22-room house on the former Marie Rial estate, near the Route 15 bypass intersection with Motter’s Station Road, a half-mile south of Mount St. Mary’s College. Approximately 65 firemen from Emmitsburg, assisted by others from Thurmont and Rocky Ridge, were unable to save the large three-story brick structure. After their efforts to save it proved futile, they stood by and allowed the entire interior to burn out, leaving the once stately brick walls standing.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 2000
Fair Day is out for next year. The Frederick County Board of Education decided Wednesday that students need the traditional day to go to school rather than the Great Frederick Fair.
A haze that covered Frederick and Montgomery counties Wednesday was apparently fallout from brush fires burning in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. In Frederick County, pilots flying out of Frederick Municipal Airport were advised to use instruments rather than rely on visual flight rules, officials said.
The groundwater contamination beneath Fort Detrick “is not small,” officials agreed Wednesday night, but has not reached off-post in significant quantities such as those recently reported around Camp Lejuene in North Carolina. The base will begin cleaning the site known as “Area B-11” in February 2001. The site has shown to be the most likely source of TCE and PCE chemicals showing up in the post’s groundwater monitoring wells.
