100 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1921
Fire of an unknown origin yesterday afternoon about 4 o’clock destroyed a large bank barn on the farm of Geo. A.T. Snouffer, a mile and half south of Adamstown. Some cattle were saved, but the remainder of the contents, consisting of a quantity of farming implements, hay and corn, was a total loss.
Although defeated, Miss Mary Castle Orr, Democratic nominee for clerk of the court, and Miss Felissa Stauffer, Democratic candidate for the House of Delegates, made a gallant fight. They were the first women candidates to seek an elective office in this county and their flattering votes will doubtless be an incentive to the new electorate for further aspiration in the field of politics.
The Frederick county chestnut crop is a thing of the past. This is obvious to anyone taking a trip over the mountains in the western part of the county. The ravages of the blight are plainly in evidence. Where there had been a chestnut grove only a year or two ago, there is nothing now but a thicket of old dead, barren tree trunks. It is as though a great forest fire had ravaged the countryside. The chestnut trees of the county have simply been the victims of the great chestnut blight which has laid the chestnut forests of the county waste during the past six years.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1971
A fire broke out in the ruins of Hiltner’s Furniture Store on East Street Monday, when sparks from a wrecker’s blowtorch caught fire in wooden beams and roofing material. The fire burned into a corner of the adjoining P.S. Small Inc. building, formerly the Western Maryland Wholesale company. The Hiltner building was totally destroyed by fire on Aug. 29 and wreckers began dismantling steel girders and clearing the property last week.
“If Frederick County is going to be healthy, Frederick City has got to be healthy,” Downton Action Committee head Richard Kline told county mayors at a Council of Governments meeting Monday. Following a presentation of the Downtown Frederick Plan — which calls for location of a new county courthouse and library complex and a new Board of Education complex in the Frederick City core — Kline asked the mayors to “give the plan a chance” and take no action against it.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 2001
Delegate Sue Hecht said Thursday she was forming an exploratory committee to consider a possible run for the District 3 Maryland Senate seat, challenging Sen. Alex Mooney.
The Md. 85/I-270 project, once estimated at $30 million, could cost Frederick County and the state $64 million, the county commissioners learned Thursday. Meeting with State Highway Administration District Engineer Bob Fisher and Jim Gugel, county principal planner, the commissioners decided to commit $500,000 toward the project in the fiscal 2003 capital improvements budget.
When Windsor Knolls Middle School staff and students gather around the flagpole for a special Veterans Day ceremony this morning, they will be joined by 100 veterans who are coming to the school to share their experiences with the children. The Frederick County school’s event will be one of the biggest of many events planned around the state, in response to President Bush’s call for schools to bring in veterans to talk about the history and significance of Veterans Day.
