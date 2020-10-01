100 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1920
Five persons from Montgomery County, said to be on their way to this city to attend the bank robbery trial, narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday morning, near Haugh’s blacksmith shop on the Baltimore pike when a large automobile in which they were riding struck a culvert and was damaged. While none of the occupants were hurt, the impact indicated that the car was going at a lively clip as it loosened the culvert from its foundation.
C.W. Franks, a cattle dealer of Hagerstown, was held up on the Carlisle pike about 25 miles from Hagerstown shortly after 1 o’clock yesterday morning and compelled, at the point of revolvers, to hand over $2,500. The bandits wore no masks and immediately after the robbery disappeared in the darkness.
Mrs. Charles Strine, of near Walkersville, and Miss Emma Fitz, who works for her, had been boiling apple butter in the yard, and when the process was completed, the two ladies attempted to lift the kettle from the tripod. The ladies were unable to hold on to the kettle, which upset, spilling the hot scalding contents on their feet and legs.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1970
Good Morning! “it is one of the most beautiful compensations of life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
The new Mobilehome development on U.S. 15 south of Frederick at the intersection of I-70S will be open shortly after the first of the year, according to John A. Walsh Jr., vice president of American Mobilehome Corp., the developer. A total of 331 sites for mobilehomes are being developed on the 50-acre tract at a cost of $1.2 million, Walsh stated. The development, named Friendly Village of Frederick, is one of a number now under construction in the east.
Four city policemen, the Frederick City Shop, and Citizens hook and ladder truck were unable to rescue the flight of an escaped parrot Wednesday evening. Police received a telephone report at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday of a parrot “sitting in a tree” on Motter Avenue. At last report, the unidentified parrot was still at large.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
