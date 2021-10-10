100 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1921
Police in Hagerstown are searching for Dr. C.W. Davis, who, after kissing his bride of a few days goodbye at their home in Thurmont last Thursday morning telling, her he was coming to Hagerstown, has disappeared. He boarded the 10:30 train for Hagerstown and has not been heard of since.
Bernard Russell and William Hanson of Baltimore are confined in the Frederick county jail, awaiting a hearing in connection with the $100,000 whiskey robbery staged at the Outerbridge Horsey Distillery on the night of September 9. They were arrested in Baltimore. This makes five persons held so far in connection with the theft.
After six months trial, Frederick city has permanently adopted the policy of the motorcycle officer for its police force, and the municipality's name as a motorcycle owner now appears for the first time on the records of Motor Vehicle Commissioner E. Austin Baughman.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2001
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States hit Afghanistan with a third day of airstrikes, crushing Taliban air defenses, radars and airports to the extent that American warplanes can fly virtually unchallenged night and day, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Associated Press — With prayers and flickering candles, to the sound of bagpipes and police sirens and patriotic hymns, Americans by the millions will break from their routines Thursday to mark the passage of one month since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Local law enforcement agencies are for the most part on the same levels of security alert since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks despite U.S. bombing missions to Afghanistan this week. City of Frederick water officials, however, are updating their tests of raw water at various water treatment plants, keeping an eye out for bacteria that could be present as a result of biological terrorism.
