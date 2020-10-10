20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1970
Cats and squirrels are generally considered to be strange bedfellows, but apparently no one told Blue, a four-month-old Persian cat owned by Mrs. Stephen Fogle of Motter Avenue. Mrs. Fogle was attracted by some strange noises in her home yesterday and, upon investigation, discovered Blue playing with a baby squirrel in one of the rooms of her home. The baby squirrel was unhurt by its unconventional playmate.
The Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department will benefit from the Bill Anderson Show which will be presented at TJ High School October 25. Also featured will be Jan Howard, Jimmy Gately and the Po' Boys, The Countrymen and The Blue Ridge Partners. Tickets may be obtained at the Colonial Music Store, B&T Record Shop or the Frederick Music Center.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2000
Those who were living in or around Frederick County at the time remember the flood well. A whopping 7.27 inches of rain fell on the county from 8 p.m. Oct. 8 to noon Oct. 9, 1976. The flood paralyzed Frederick city and many area communities, wiping out bridges and keeping several roads throughout the county impassable for days after the waters crested. Carroll Creek looked more like the Potomac River, stranding some Frederick residents inside their homes until rescue personnel in boats could lend a hand.
The planned adult community at the developing Foxfield subdivision will be considered separate from planned single family dwellings as far as building permits area concerned. After much discussion during the town's monthly meeting Monday night, the board of commissioners approved a motion to limit Admar Construction to 20 homes per year for the two sections of the development. Construction cannot begin on the adult community until October 2002.
(0) comments
