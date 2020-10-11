100 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1920
Senator Warren Harding and Governor Calvin Coolidge, the Republican candidates for president, and vice president Governor Frank O. Lowden, Illinois, and Hon. Job Hedges, New York, will be the speakers at a big mass meeting in the State Armory October 22. It will be the only large mass meeting the Republicans will hold during the campaign and on account of the prominence of the speakers plan s are being made for a rousing meeting.
For the first time in the history of the University of Maryland women are admitted to the sanctum sanctorum of its law classes. The University of Maryland is the first recognized university in the state to open its law classes to women. Before the Baltimore School of Law merged with the University of Maryland, some 5 or 6 women were graduated from it but in 1908 the doors were closed to women, and for 12 years there has been no opportunity for Maryland women legally inclined to take up the study.
The early morning mail will be hauled from Thurmont to Frederick by a United States mail truck in the near future, this service to start within the next 10 days or two weeks. The truck service will be started to remedy the trouble with the present system.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 2000
The dangerous West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne killer in New York, has been detected in a dead blue jay found in the Woodspring neighborhood east of New Market, state officials said Tuesday. State Department of Health and Mental Hygiene confirmed 10 other birds were infected with the disease, which can cause encephalitis and meningitis. In all 32 birds across Maryland have been found with the disease.
Central County High School, a $45 million project south of Frederick, was moved up a year in the school system's construction plans on Tuesday. County plans had delayed the school a year because of its big price tag, which ballooned as the demand for school construction drove up the price of labor.
The Loy Station covered bridge, a historic landmark, is also the victim of an apparent hit and run driver. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the damage to the bridge, which investigators said has all the markings of being struck by a vehicle. The value of the damage is estimated at $2,100. The bridge is still passable.
