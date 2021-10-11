100 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1921
State Forester F.W. Besley will ask the Legislature to make an appropriation to cover the cost of planting trees paralleling the state highways. "I am sure there are several hundreds of miles of roadway that are barren of trees," said Mr. Besley today. "The work could well be undertaken a little at a time so as not to make the cost of it burdensome."
A special meeting of the mayor and aldermen will be held tomorrow night at 8 o'clock at which a new ordinance prohibiting ticket-scalping will be submitted by City Attorney Edward S. Delaplaine. Bids will also be opened for winter caps and uniforms for the policemen and estimates for repainting the city electric plant.
The last service to be held in the old church building of the First Baptist church, West Fourth street, will be conducted this coming Sunday. Following Sunday services will be held in the Bible school rooms of the new building. They will be held in these rooms every Sunday until the new auditorium is completed. The old building was erected in 1905.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 1971
Frederick County, the heart of Maryland's agriculture industry, is expanding. The cost of expansion is measured in agricultural fields and forest lands, which are dwindling as development proceeds. One of the larger of the county's new developments is Lake Linganore, currently going up east of Frederick on 3,400 acres of former farm and wood lands.
An $11,000 mobile crime lab has been assigned to the Frederick Barracks and will serve the four western counties of Maryland. The lab, one of five employed in the state, is equipped to collect, examine and store evidence found at the scene of a crime. The $11,000 price tag included a three-week training session for the two operators: Tfc. L.M. Carter and Tfc. J.R. Frey.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 2001
Good Morning! "The first requisite of a good citizen in this republic of ours is that he shall be able and willing to pull his weight." — Theodore Roosevelt
In the month since the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, signs abound that the country is still skittish, off its pins from its bloodiest day since the Civil War. "A lot of customers still seem frightened. They're watching the news, not sure what's going to happen day to day," said Cheryl Jones of Thurmont, a barber at the Walkersville Barber and Styling Shop.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In the biggest attack so far against Kabul, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital Wednesday and explosions thundered around a Taliban military academy, artillery units and suspected terrorist training camps. Buildings miles away shook with the fury of the attack.
