100 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1920
After having been pastor of the local United Brethren congregation for 10 years, Rev. E.H. Hummelbaugh has been transferred to Gettysburg and Rev. W.R. Glen, of that place, has been appointed to Frederick.
In order to relieve congestion in the schools at several places, the County Board of Education has secured six portable school houses. These wooden structures are ready-built and are shipped “knocked down.” Two houses have been erected at the Washington street school. One was erected at the North Market street school, another was built at Urbana and one each at Buckeystown and Doubs.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1970
Inconveniences which can be created by stringent airline security measures after the recent rash of hijackings were felt locally when William Andre DuPre failed to appear Sunday for an engagement at a local church. His appearance had been arranged by world famous seeress Jeane Dixon. Mrs. Dixon was accompanied by several of the children whom she sponsors in Frederick county through her Children to Children Foundation. In recent months, Mrs. Dixon has been accused by Maxine Cheshire in her Washington Post column of using the Foundation as a tax dodge.
The Frederick Track and Field Club sponsored its 8th annual Invitational Cross Country meet Saturday at the Frederick Jr.-Senior High School campus. Ellyn Cornish shattered the course record as she led the FTC to its eight consecutive senior title dating back to 1963 when Edith Hubbard won the event.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 2000
Frederick Police Chief Col. Ray Raffensberger was stripped of his command Wednesday while the city awaits the findings of an investigation into charges he ordered the probe of the county NAACP president. Mayor Jim Grimes announced the chief’s suspension at a City Hall press conference, saying he had evidence that backed up accusations in an anonymous letter that Chief Raffesnberger ordered the possibly illegal surveillance and financial probe of Charlene Edmonds.
A growing pit bull menace in Frederick has prompted the city to consider stricter licensing for the sometimes dangerous canines. There have been a slew of complaints about the dogs running lose, getting into fights and attacking and biting people, Frederick County Animal Control Sgt. Steve Fogle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.