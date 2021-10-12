100 Years AGo
Oct. 12, 1921
Objections on the part of a resident of Emmitsburg district to the construction of a new road over his land is holding up the proposed highway from St. Anthony's to Motter's Station. The contract was let to a Washington company contingent upon getting the right of way. The work cannot be commenced until this obstacle is overcome, District Engineer W.F. Caddis announced yesterday. Name of the objector has been withheld.
Geography, like charity, now begins at home. No longer are hours spent in memorizing the capitals of the United States and in learning to bound each State in the union. The young hopefuls of the nation are taught about their own part of the country first. They learn where, what, why and how Frederick is. They learn all about the government of their own county and city. The students seem rather to like the new system. They say it is hard, but interesting.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1971
Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on U.S. 15 Monday for transporting 13,510 packs of untaxed cigarettes across state lines. Tpr. Henry W. Pilch, who made the arrest, said untaxed cigarettes are bought in southern states where there is little or no tax on them and transported to northern states to be sold on the black market. They could be sold in New York, for instance, where cigarettes normally cost 60 cents. A black market price of 40 or 50 cents could net the smugglers a 10 to 20 cent profit per pack.
The Junior Fire Company of Frederick held open house and dedication of its new pumper and squad truck Sunday, with more than 100 persons attending the ceremonies.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark warning, the FBI said Thursday it has received information there may be additional terrorist attacks inside the United States or abroad in the next several days. The bureau said it's information does not identify specific targets, but it has asked local police to be on the highest alert and for all Americans to be wary of suspicious activity.
Four school board members say they like an idea they heard at a Wednesday meeting, a proposal that would eliminate redistricting battles and give parents more choice in the schools their children attend. The school choice idea was presented to the school board during Wednesday's planning meeting by Richard Kahlenberg, author of the book "All Together Now: Creating Middle Class Schools Through Public School Choice."
A Myersville resident noted for his endless hours of volunteer work with youth programs was named Frederick County's Most Beautiful Person on Thursday night. Elvin N. Stottlemyer received the award from the Frederick County Commissioners and Floraine Applefield, executive director of Maryland You Are Beautiful, at Winchester Hall.
Frederick's Ross House became a stand-in for Washington, D.C.'s, historic Blair House as the filming of the feature movie "Gods and Generals" came to Frederick Tuesday morning. Council Street was covered in mulch and horses pulled buggies as costumed extras milled about. "This looks like a jewel as far as the film industry is concerned," said John Crowder, location director for the film's second unit.
