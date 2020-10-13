100 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1920
In an endeavor to strengthen and facilitate the Weather Bureau Service in Maryland, Dr. James H. Spencer, director of the Weather Bureau in Baltimore, expects this month to make a tour of the state, visiting each county weather bureau.
A good crowd was in attendance at the formal reopening of the First Regiment Armory Monday night. A contest was held on bowling alleys, which have just been repaired. The pool was reopened to the public, and exhibitions in swimming and fancy diving were given by men and women. Dancing commenced at 8:30 o’clock and lasted until 11 o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1970
Eastalco Aluminum Company, the largest new industry in Maryland, will hold an open house Saturday to enable the general public to view the facilities of the huge $190 million aluminum reduction plant on Manor Woods Road near Buckeystown.
Women tenpin bowlers of Frederick County were host Saturday to a fall Kick-Off Day to plan for the annual spring tournament and meeting of the Maryland State Woman’s Bowling Association scheduled in Frederick for the first time on April 17 at Terrace Lanes.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 2000
The Board of Appeals hearing Thursday night in Thurmont on a plan to install cellular antennas on a water tower in a residential area disintegrated into shouting matches between residents, attorneys and board members. About 50 people filled the town hall’s meeting room to discuss the impending installation of 18 antennas on a tower on Sunhigh Drive.
The first trolley ventured over Braddock Mountain in October 1896 and, two years later, the first trolley entered the quiet village of Myersville. On Oct. 21-22, a celebration of the trolley years returns to the area for the seventh annual Myersville Trolley Festival.
