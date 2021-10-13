100 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1921
Suffering from a fractured skull and from other serious injuries received in an accident early yesterday morning, Harvey Utz, Taneytown, employed as a machinist at the Frederick Motor company, is a patient at Frederick City Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Leaving Taneytown yesterday on his motorcycle for Frederick, he took the road through Keymar and Woodsboro and had gotten about a mile from Walkersville when about 5:10 o’clock he crashed into the rear of a buggy that was traveling in the same direction as himself. It was still very dark, and it is supposed that Utz could not see the buggy ahead.
Drilling of the Annie Laura Gas and Oil Company at Thurmont has proceeded to a depth of about 275 feet, the drill Tuesday morning passing through the last of the hard rock formation and burying itself into the slate formations. As usual a big crowd was present.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 2001
The mayor and council of Brunswick passed a resolution against county taxes used to rebuild downtown Frederick at their regular meeting last night. The resolution came as a response to Thurmont’s recent letter to all county towns against such use of county funds. Woodsboro has also passed a similar resolution.
After grappling with future highway needs for nearly two hours Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council unanimously approved expansion of Interstate 70 South north toward Frederick to an ultimate 10 lanes, if necessary.
Ellyn Cornish led the Frederick Track and Field Club to its ninth consecutive senior team championship in the FTC sponsored cross-country meet Saturday at West Frederick. Miss Cornish ran the 2-mile distance in 11:20.0 for a new meet record.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 2001
Scientists from the germ warfare lab at Fort Detrick have been called into assist the investigation of anthrax exposures in Florida and New York, a lab spokesman said Friday. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Disease at Fort Detrick has provided anthrax experts to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigate the four anthrax cases, said USAMRIID spokesman Chuck Dasey.
Congress is moving forward with an $11 million plan to help save Civil War battlefield sites. “This money will allow us to preserve thousands of acres of historic land that would otherwise be lost to urban sprawl,” said James Lighthizer, president of the Civil War Preservation Trust and the former secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.
More than a year after the first groundbreaking heralded construction of the sometimes controversial Carroll Creek Plaza, the developer and city officials Friday morning staged another photo-opportunistic groundbreaking and promised that this time the building was going up.
