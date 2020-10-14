100 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1920
Messages from the spirit world some day will be recorded on a mechanical instrument in such a manner that they will be clearly intelligible, according to Rev. Russell H. Conwell, of Grace Baptist Temple, Philadelphia, and who has spoken here a number of times. “The invention of wireless telegraphy has been a step in that direction,” said Dr. Conwell. He is not certain that Thomas A. Edison has not already discovered the method with which to establish communication with the spirit world.
Claiming he did not see the approaching machine, an Overland car, owned by Jesse Leatherwood, Mount Airy, driven by an unknown young man, smashed into one of the bread trucks of Garber’s Modern Bakery yesterday morning about 6:45. Harry Myers, son of Officer George Myers, operated the bread truck. Myers claimed he saw the Overland machine coming for some distance and expected the driver to turn out. Instead, the Overland machine was steered to the wrong side of the road and crashed into the truck.
This year, the rural schools in the county will be given two days holiday for the Frederick Fair instead of one as in the past years. Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer said last night that the city schools have one full day and every afternoon, and he thought it only fair that the rural schools should be given two full days.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1970
Good Morning! “Let us remember that revolutions do not always establish freedom.” — Millard Fillmore
The social responsibilities of the press were outlined to members of the Frederick Kiwanis Club Tuesday in a program to observe National Newspaper Week and the 200th anniversary of newspapering in America. Tom Mills, managing editor of The Frederick Post and The News, said that a newspaper basically is a chronicle of the events and activities of the day — for good or bad — the lives of its citizens.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 2000
ADEN, Yemen — With the crippled USS Cole listing slightly in the harbor, American investigators, Marines and soldiers swarmed into this deep water port Friday, bringing their sniffer dogs and sophisticated equipment to search for clues in the blast that killed 17 American sailors. Bomb experts quickly determined Thursday’s explosion “was a blast from the outside,” Adm. Vernon Clark, the chief of naval operations, said in an interview with The Associated Press in Washington.
The welcome mat was rolled out at Frederick City Hall on Friday afternoon for visitors from Schifferstadt, Germany. The dozen people from Frederick’s German sister city will spend the next nine days visiting various battlefields, schools, businesses and other historic attractions.
