100 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1921
Boonsboro again breaks into the limelight as the present abode of a very much alive ghost — a ghost with a wardrobe, as residents say its garb is changed several times a week, sometimes appearing in white and at other times in black. The ghost is a a wise one too, and knows the habits of the town folk, as its hour of visibility is from 9 to 10 o’clock at night, the time when folks are leaving the streets for their beds, and its base of operations is from the Public Square on Church Street to the covered bridge.
Marriages are on the decrease here as is shown by a study of the marriage license book in the clerk of the court’s office. Only 18 marriage licenses have been issued at the clerk’s office so far this month. And only 45 were issued during the month of September past. Last year, 27 licenses were issued during the first 13 days of the month of October and 63 couples took out permits to marry during the month of September 1920.
A committee from the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Francis Scott Key Post will visit Mt. Olivet Cemetery the afternoon before Armistice Day and decorate the graves of the sixteen former service men buried there. Flowers will be strewn upon the graves and a flag will be place in each holder in honor of the dead hero.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1971
A young Ijamsville man identified himself yesterday as the driver in Tuesday night’s high-speed chase in which seven police cars pursued a 1967 sedan at speeds over 100 miles per hour from Frederick to Buckeystown. The chase began on West South Street and ended in a field on Cook Road where the driver and a companion left the car and fled on foot, police said.
Edward Dapper and an assistant from Fort Detrick’s Demilitarization Office met Wednesday with state health officials to discuss the planned disposal by incineration of biological warfare materials at the Fort. The decision to incinerate the biological wastes came Sept. 24 when the Pentagon, bowing to pressure from government officials and private citizens, decided to scrap its original dumping the agents into the Monocacy River.
Three more county towns came out last night against county taxes used to purchase additional high-priced land in Frederick City for a county courthouse complex at their regular monthly meetings last night. Myersville, New Market and Walkersville town councils discussed their opposition to such use of county funds when Thurmont’s letter was brought up during their meetings.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
