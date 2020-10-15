100 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1920
For the third time in the past six months, attempts have been made to enter the house of Mrs. Laura Mohler, 27 East Third Street. The latest attempt was made about 8:30 on Wednesday night. Mrs. Mohler operates a boarding house, renting the third floor of her house to a family by the name of Safley. When the family returned home they found that window pane leading from the bedroom out to the roof had been removed and the lock on the kitchen door pried off. Why an entrance was effected and nothing removed is another mystery.
Archdeacon Hudson Stuck, of the Yukon, the first white man to ascend Mount McKinley, died at Fort Yukon, Alaska, last Sunday. Word of his death was received Tuesday. He is known here, having visited in Frederick last year, at which time he made an address on Alaska at All Saints’ Church.
Game of all kinds is plentiful more so than in any previous year, according to a report of State Game Warden E. Lee LeCompte. The game department attributes this to the fact that the game has been receiving more protection in recent years and to the feeding of birds by the public last winter when the ground was covered with snow. The game department is supported solely on the revenue derived through the sale of hunters’ licenses and not one cent is appropriated by the state.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1970
Preliminary plans for the phase-out of Army operations at Fort Detrick have been prepared and forwarded to Army Materiel Command for approval, it has been learned. The plan, prepared by Fort Detrick staff officers, deals with “every nut and bolt” of wrapping up operations at Detrick, according to public information officer Charles Canterbury.
Police are looking for the front end of a 1969 car which was stolen Tuesday night from Cook’s Auto Body on U.S. 40, west of Frederick. Sgt. William Newcomer said Gale Cook reported the front end, including both fenders, stolen from a car he recently had purchased from an insurance company after it was damaged in a fire.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
