100 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1921
Frederick has mastered her biggest and most important task in the past fifty years — that of reaching and passing her goal of $500,000 in stock for her proposed $900,000 hotel. The campaign for this amount, which has been in progress for the past seven days, closed in true Frederick county fashion, with a bang, and in a blaze of glory last night at a dinner at the New City Hotel when subscriptions totaling $523,200 were announced by the “stock-selling” forces.
The city ordinance prohibiting vehicles from parking within ten feet of a fire hydrant and twenty feet of any street intersection, will hereafter be enforced. Mayor Schley has notified the city policemen to this effect and it will be well for all automobile owners to observe care where they park their cars in the future.
The advance guard for the Great Frederick Fair, October 18, 19, 20 and 21, has arrived. Every indication points to a very successful fair. The management has gone to considerable expense in the way of providing free attractions in front of the grandstand and spectators will be afforded a great deal of high class amusement between the races. Twelve carloads of ground amusement paraphernalia arrived yesterday, much of which was taken to the grounds during the day and placed in position.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1971
The White House confirmed late yesterday afternoon that President Nixon will stop at Fort Detrick Monday, though no details were made available as to the nature of the visit.”The President will receive a briefing on the future uses of Fort Detrick and he may have a statement while he is up there,” said Gerald Warren, White House deputy press secretary.
The county commissioners considered a State Roads Commission petition asking for relocation of six county roads at a public hearing in Winchester Hall last night. The roads will be affected by upgrading of U.S. 40 east of Frederick to interstate standards. Several residents expressed opposition last night to State Roads Commission proposals and practices. “The state is remiss to require the county commissioners to hold a public hearing which in effect is a farce because the work is already in progress,” said L.J. Brosius, vice president of Brosius Development Corp.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 2001
A suspicious envelope addressed to the White House led authorities to evacuate the post office in New Market Saturday and summon hazardous materials workers and federal agents. The large white envelope was stained with a substance later determined to be harmless, said FBI spokesman Peter Gulotta, adding he did not know what the substance was. He said the envelope contained a $1 bill, apparently sent by a child and intended for Afghan children in response to a public appeal by President Bush.
Soldiers from the local unit of the Maryland National Guard will be deployed early today to take homeland security assignments. Lt. Barbara Maher, a spokeswoman from the Maryland National Guard, said members of the First Battalion of the 115th Infantry division, based at the Capt. Michael Cresap Armory on Old National Pike, will leave from Frederick for mobilization at Fort Bragg, N.C. The men and women could serve up to two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.