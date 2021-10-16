SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1971
According to an informed Frederick County source, who will be present Monday when President Nixon visits Fort Detrick, the President will announce his decision to enlist the Fort’s facilities in the fight against cancer.
Colorfest weekend got underway Friday at 8 p.m. at Camp Peniel Auditorium, Catoctin Mountain Park. It was reported that, according to unofficial figures, between 2,500 and 3,000 people visited the Folk Craft Center. It was reported that a great deal of traffic was in the area, and restaurants were very busy.
Frederick City Police Chief Charles V. Main told a committee of county mayors Friday the way to combat the increasing crime rate is not by passing more and tougher laws. “Attitudes,” the chief said, “must change from hatred to love. ... We don’t need more laws; we already have too many laws. We need fairness, understanding and compassion, and we should use force only where it is absolutely necessary.”
20 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 2001
BALTIMORE — The Port of Baltimore is actively protecting itself from the threat of terrorism using new methods of inspection and intelligence gathering, two Maryland congressmen reported Monday. Democrat Benjamin Cardin and Republican Wayne Gilchrst were briefed by Port officials about what one of the East Coast’s busiest ports is doing to guard itself. The Port must now watch out for suspected terrorists who may be on board an incoming ship, or for weapons that could be part of a cargo.
Few tears were shed, but emotions were high Monday morning as wives, parents and children of Maryland National Guard members from the 1st Battalion of the 115th Infantry Division left for assignments in homeland security. At this point, most of the men know only that they could be away from home for up to two years. The unit’s captain, Thomas Starkoski, said the men were prepared for whatever mission the Army gives them.
WASHINGTON — Passengers flying into Reagan National Airport cannot stand or leave their seats during the last 30 minutes of the flight, airline officials said Monday. Pilots have been told not to land if a passenger refuses to sit. Industry and union sources, discussing the rule on grounds of anonymity, said the restriction is part of enhanced security measures for flights into the vicinity of the nation’s capital. Several other requirements unique to National were imposed when the airport reopened because of its proximity to the Pentagon, White House and other government buildings.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1921
About 1,000 persons attended the funeral at St. Peter’s Catholic church, Libertytown, yesterday morning of Pvt. William Bunke, killed in action in the Meuse-Argonne drive, France, during the World War. Not more than one-third of the crowd could get into the church. The casket, containing the body, draped with a large American flag, was buried in a grotto in the cemetery adjoining. Pvt. Bunke was wounded during a terrific shell fire from the enemy. Private Francis X. Elder, who will be buried this morning at Emmitsburg, was mortally wounded at the same time. The two men enlisted in Company A the same day, were close chums at camp and on the battlefield, were wounded by the same shell and died the following day within five miles of each other.
As early as 1750, a number of Catholics had settled in Frederick county. Many had come from England to escape the rigors of the penal laws, while others, as evidenced by the baptismal and marriage records, were from the lower countries of the state. These formed the nucleus of St. Joseph’s parish, under the direction of the Jesuit Fathers from the Novitiate in Frederick.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2001
Fort Detrick technicians are working round-the-clock to process samples suspected to be anthrax, sent to the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases in the wake of the death of a tabloid newspaper editor in Florida.
WASHINGTON — Intensified U.S. airstrikes have “eviscerated” the Taliban’s combat power and placed it in imminent danger of losing a key northern stronghold, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday.
A proposal that would change the way Winchester Hall governs Frederick County drew five people at the first of two public hearings Tuesday night. “I’m disappointed there aren’t more people here,” Commissioner Jan Gardner said. “There certainly isn’t a grassroots effort in support of changing our form of government.”
