100 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1920
A rock weighing 150 pounds, striking him fairly in the face, caused the untimely death of Amos Strine at the LeGore quarries, LeGore, Md., about 5:30 o’clock yesterday evening. Strine was 65 years old and has been an employee of the LeGore Lime Company for 40 years. He was a foreman in the quarries.
Another added feature to the fair this year will be motorcycle racing on Wednesday and Thursday. These contests are open to Frederick, and adjoining county men and all entries must be made to J. Paul Delphey. The first race is a 10-mile side car race with not less than four entries. The second race will be a 5-mile solo race with not less than three entries. On Thursday, one race will be held. It is an unlimited pursuit race with not less than three entries.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1970
The benefits of the cooperation between France and America, which made Thursday’s dedication of the Eastalco Aluminum Company possible, were emphasized by the speakers at the ceremonies. Hollis M. Dole, assistant secretary, mineral resources, Department of Interior, said “your plant here represents a trend which the United States government will certainly encourage by every means of its disposal.”
The Baltimore Orioles wrecking crew finished their demolition job on Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine in the fifth game of the World Series Thursday at Memorial Stadium. There was no stopping the Orioles as they pounded six Red pitchers for 15 hits on their way to the 9-3 win and 4-1 victory in the World Series.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 2000
Thousands of people descended on the small town of Thurmont Saturday and Sunday for the 37th annual Colorfest craft show and festival. Cars lined U.S. 15 for miles outside the town Saturday afternoon and were back again on Sunday to bring in eager shoppers and browsers.
A female Urbana High teacher has been placed on administrative leave with pay after allegations she had sexual relations with a male student, officials confirmed Saturday. The matter has been turned over to the Department of Social Services, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Dale said. Assistant State’s Attorney Lindy Angel said Maryland State Police began an investigation Friday.
