100 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1970
By the year 2000 Frederick County will need to build a new courthouse, expand county office space, obtain more fire and ambulance protection, enlarge its library services and build a new headquarters, construct a number of new schools and expand the services offered by the Frederick Hospital. These recommendations, contained in the preliminary public facilities master plan for the county, were presented Friday to the Planning and Zoning Commission by assistant planner Richard Menconeri.
Lehigh Portland Cement Company will permanently cease production at three old plants, located in Birmingham, Ala.; Fogelsville, Pa.; and Iola, Kan. However, production will continue at its Union Bridge plant.
The third annual Frederick Antique Show opened Friday at the National Guard Armory under the auspices of the Frederick County Association for Retarded Children. Just browsing alone is interesting.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2000
The Islamic Society of Frederick has moved forward with its mosque plans by going to settlement Monday on the 100-acre property at the center of their controversy with the Frederick County government. The organization will proceed with constructing a 10-acre cemetery on the site.
In light of the increase in accidents, a number of changes are planned for the stretch of U.S. 15 from the Virginia state line to U.S. 340. Flashing signals will be installed at U.S. 15 at Mountville and Basford roads, the State Highway Administration announced in a prepared statement.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Community College have struck a deal that will allow police recruits who will become deputies to graduate from FCC with an associate of applied science degree in police science.
