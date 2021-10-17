100 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1921
About 1,000 persons attended the funeral at St. Peter’s Catholic church, Libertytown, yesterday morning of Pvt. William Bunke, killed in action in the Meuse-Argonne drive, France, during the World War. Not more than one-third of the crowd could get into the church. The casket, containing the body, draped with a large American flag, was buried in a grotto in the cemetery adjoining. Pvt. Bunke was wounded during a terrific shell fire from the enemy. Private Francis X. Elder, who will be buried this morning at Emmitsburg, was mortally wounded at the same time. The two men enlisted in Company A the same day, were close chums at camp and on the battlefield, were wounded by the same shell and died the following day within five miles of each other.
As early as 1750, a number of Catholics had settled in Frederick county. Many had come from England to escape the rigors of the penal laws, while others, as evidenced by the baptismal and marriage records, were from the lower countries of the state. These formed the nucleus of St. Joseph’s parish, under the direction of the Jesuit Fathers from the Novitiate in Frederick.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2001
Fort Detrick technicians are working round-the-clock to process samples suspected to be anthrax, sent to the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases in the wake of the death of a tabloid newspaper editor in Florida.
WASHINGTON — Intensified U.S. airstrikes have “eviscerated” the Taliban’s combat power and placed it in imminent danger of losing a key northern stronghold, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday.
A proposal that would change the way Winchester Hall governs Frederick County drew five people at the first of two public hearings Tuesday night. “I’m disappointed there aren’t more people here,” Commissioner Jan Gardner said. “There certainly isn’t a grassroots effort in support of changing our form of government.”
