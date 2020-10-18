100 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1920
The Republicans county central committee held a meeting in the auditorium of the Young Men's Christian Association Saturday afternoon at which reports were submitted from a number of districts bearing on the recent registration. According to reports, 28 of the 45 precincts in the county, not including the eight precincts of Frederick district, showed a Republican gain of 674. The opinion was expressed that the missing precincts will increase this majority of between 900 and 1,000.
A distressing accident occurred in Brunswick yesterday afternoon resulting in fatal injuries to Raymond Powell, the seven-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Powell. the lad's left leg and arm were blown off, a hole torn in his right arm, one eye injured and his body badly lacerated. The mishap was due to an explosion of an army hand grenade or shell. It is understood that an ex-soldier gave the explosive to Raymond's grandfather, Martin House, some time ago and that without the knowledge of his grandparents the lad got hold of it and hammered it with a stone.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 2000
A youth who pulled a knife on two classmates and threatened to kill them was given the nod by a Circuit Court judge to attend the same school as his victims. After Tuesday's ruling by Circuit Court Julie Stevenson, one victim said he is "scared to death" of retaliation from the student or some of his buddies. The victim said he feels like he and the other victim are being punished.
A proposal to increase impact fees on new homes by nearly $8,000 to more than $12,000 could have a devastating effect on the local economy, according to several people who testified before the Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday. "There's no question in my mind these fees are going to be passed on and the consumer is going to see higher costs," said Mark Friis, a planner with Rodgers and Associates, Gaithersburg, and a member of the Land Use Council.
The Urbana High School teacher accused of having sex with a student will not face criminal charges under Maryland law, police and court officials said Tuesday morning. The boy was 16 years old and the female teacher was 40. The age of consent in Maryland is 16, and the relationship was consensual, State's Attorney Scott Rolle said.
