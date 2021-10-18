100 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1921
City Engineer Emory C. Crum staked off the new 3,000,000 gallon reservoir in Brunswick one day last week and the work of excavating for the reservoir will be begin in the near future. The new reservoir is about 200 feet in diameter and will be 12 feet in depth and built 12 feet above the level of the ground.
Mapmakers are having a busy time in these days of ever-changing boundaries. Europe has regrouped itself, and the old map of our schooldays is wrong from top to bottom.
A number of familiar faces will be noticed at the fair this year. These are found among race horse owners, show people, those who sell a regular line of goods and last, but not least, “Aunt” Rosa Milano, a little Italian woman of Philadelphia who has been attending the fair for more than forty years. With “Aunt” Rosa are her six nephews. The family, including “Mother” Milano, who remained at home this year on account of her advanced age, is the most extensive balloon manufacturer in the East. Another regular attendant is Geo. Lewis, who for years has made and sold coconut chips at the west entrance of the concession building.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1971
More than 30,000 visitors enjoyed themselves and made the eighth annual COLORfest weekend a tremendous success in spite of overcast skies.
When President Nixon visits Fort Detrick this morning, he is expected to announce that the facility will continue under jurisdiction of the Army and that cancer research facilities will be leased to the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
Former U.S. Commissioner of Education James E. Allen Jr. and his wife were among 10 persons killed when a twin-engine airplane flew into an early winter storm and crashed in rugged mountains near Peach Springs, Arizona. Allen, who delivered the convocation address at Hood College on May 15, had roots in Frederick. His mother, the former Susan Garrott, a native of Frederick residing at West Second Street, served as Hood College’s first librarian.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 2001
Before this month, the team that responds to hazardous materials incidents in Frederick County had averaged two or three calls a month. But in the past 10 days, since the threat of anthrax became a risk associated with opening the day’s mail, the Frederick County/Fort Detrick hazmat team has been called to investigate seven incidents related to suspicious substances.
Approximately 160 people lost their jobs Friday when they were told to pack up their personal belongings and leave FDI Services on New Design Road, Frederick. The employees were called to a meeting on payday, and instead of getting a check, they were told the direct mail company “had ceased operation.” The company owes them three weeks in pay, some of the workers said.
The Urbana High School marching band must turn down its volume under an agreement announced Wednesday that settles a lawsuit claiming the Hawks practice too loudly. The pact between the Frederick County Board of Education and school neighbors Paul and Brenda Geisbert averted a trial that was to begin today in Frederick County Circuit Court. Instead, the judge will sign a consent order limiting the band’s volume to 65 decibels in the daytime and 55 decibels at night.
