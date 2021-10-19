100 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1921
The racing program of the annual county fair was opened yesterday with a four-event card. The stables are crowded with horses this year and events well-filled. The track was fast yesterday, but the winners were within the money with ease.
A wild deer was seen in the neighborhood of Braddock Tuesday morning shortly after 7 o’clock by several residents of that section. The deer was seen by Leo Summerfield, who resides on the State Road, and was later seen by members of the Calvin Page household, further west on the State Road. It is supposed that the deer wandered down into this county from the mountains of Pennsylvania where they are said to be numerous. Every once in a while, a deer is seen in this county. Last year, it will be remembered, one was seen to cross the Baltimore State Road in front of an automobile.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1971
President Nixon completed the conversion of Fort Detrick from a wartime to a peacetime facility Monday by announcing the establishment of a cancer research center at the post. Addressing approximately 2,000 persons gathered at the post, the President called for the creation of a facility that would bring together not only the experts in the field of cancer research in this country but worldwide.
The mayors of the county’s 11 municipalities at a Council of Governments meeting Monday agreed to postpone action for at least one month on a proposed resolution against construction of a downtown county courthouse-library complex called for in the Downtown Action Plan. Frederick County businessman Richard Kline, who has been an active member of the downtown action committee, said he feels resolutions by seven county towns against location of a courthouse complex in downtown Frederick is based largely on lack of information.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 2001
A white powdery substance that turned up at a Frederick mail-sorting business Thursday tested negative for eight biological substances, and employees at The Cash Box were allowed to resume work after about 90 minutes, Frederick police said. About 15 people were working at the business in the small two-story strip mall at the corner of Rosemont Avenue and Military Road.
WASHINGTON — Elite American commando units have joined the war against terrorism and are operating in small numbers in southern Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported late Thursday night. The newspaper quoted unnamed defense officials saying U.S. Special Forces have entered the country in support of CIA efforts against the Tailban, marking the beginning of the ground phase of the campaign.
