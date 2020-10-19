100 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1920
Thieves visited the “Three Springs” farm of George S. Allnutt several nights ago and hauled away about 100 bushels of corn. Tracks indicating that the conveyance was an automobile truck were followed to the state road about 100 yards distant and the lost. While there is no clue to the perpetrators, it is believed that two or three persons committed the robbery.
The selling of Jamaica ginger and lemon extract is fast becoming a medium of intoxication in this city. One policeman of the night force said that ginger cannot be sold to anyone who is suspected of using it for a drink, and lemon extract cannot be sold but only to a person one bottle at a time.
Residents of West South and Jefferson streets, as well as persons traveling those streets, are severe in their condemnation because of the dust due to lack of oil. Uncomfortable and disagreeable, conditions were portrayed by them in speaking of the dust nuisance.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1970
An 18-year-old boy spent one hour with his badly mangled arm stuck in a corn picker off Hays Road, Smithsburg, about 8 a.m. Saturday, state police said. He was transported to Washington County Hospital with an amputated arm by the Myersville Volunteer Ambulance Service after being caught in the corn picker.
The newly formed Lewistown and Jefferson fire companies became members of the Frederick County Volunteer Firemen’s Association at the fall quarterly meeting. The county association met at the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. hall, and special committees reported favorably on the equipment and other facilities of the Lewistown and Jefferson volunteer fire companies.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 2000
One man died Wednesday afternoon after his car was rear-ended, causing it to flip over at the entrance to a gas station on South Market Street. The victim, identified only as a 44-year-old man, was a brother of a Crossroad Travel Plaza employee, said Frederick Police Department officers. The man was on his way to pick up his brother when his Pontiac Sunbird was rear-ended by a Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda may have suffered a seizure as he traveled north on South Market Street, Cpl. Richard Hetherington said.
The driver of a sport utility vehicle is reported to have blacked out at the wheel, police said, while driving on Md. 85 in Buckeystown on Wednesday afternoon before crashing into the front porch of a home in the 3600 block of Buckeystown Pike, causing the front porch roof to come crashing down. The accident is being investigated by Maryland State Police.
